Minnesotans enjoy the outdoors as the weather warms up

People at winter events across the Twin Cities embrace warmer temperatures.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a bitterly cold week, it's not hard to find some happy Minnesotans out at Twin Cities events enjoying the weather.

Bonnie Carlson-Green, who is part of the Loppet Ski Club, was out enjoying the warmer temperatures as she cheered on her husband who competed at the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival.

“It’s perfect,” she said. “It really is perfect.”

Skiers and their families at the festival spent the first day of the event drinking hot cocoa and encouraging one another.

“Almost there you got this!” said Carlson-Green as she cheered on one skier down their final hill.

You can find both Minnesotans and their best friends outside.

Mushers and their teams were competing on the second day of the Klondike Dog Derby Saturday.

“We came all the way from Virginia beach just for this,” said one visitor. “Because we love it. We love everybody here. Minnesotans are the best! And there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad outfits.”

You won’t only find happy pups there but at Rice Park in Saint Paul enjoying the Winter Carnival.

“I’m here for the Bernese Mountain Dog event,” said Travis Johansen. “Yesterday it was a little bit little dicey. Today it feels like a heatwave.”

