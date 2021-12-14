Two Minnesotans lead effort to survey tornado damage in Kentucky

Susan Sparling-Micks is from Plymouth and has volunteered with the Red Cross for six years.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Flags in Kentucky were lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor the dozens of people killed after tornadoes leveled towns and destroyed homes.

In southwestern Kentucky, Mayfield is one of the hardest hit towns.

Part of the clean-up process there is going home by home, assessing just how badly they're damaged so the owners can get financial help.

"This is the worst I've ever seen with a tornado," said Susan Sparling-Micks, a Red Cross volunteer from Plymouth.

She's part of a two-person crew from Minnesota, gauging the damage that determines if owners qualify for assistance.

"You designate it destroyed, major, minor, affected or no visible damage," explained Sparling-Micks. "They map it all and helps them know how much damage, how bad it is and how widespread it is."

Since arriving in Mayfield on Monday, she's surveyed 40 homes. Half of them, she says, are destroyed in a town that doesn't currently have heat, water or electricity.

"When we got to town it was just, 'wow,'" said Sparling-Micks, who wanted to join the Red Cross simply to help people.

"We try to concentrate on what we’re trying to do and may have our nose buried in the phone," said Sparling-Micks. "We need to get that information uploaded because the people in those houses need to have that information for them before they can get help from us."

Sparling-Micks has at least two more weeks of work ahead of her. She's prepared to stay longer to help a town devastated by a deadly disaster, but one that didn't shake their resiliency.

"People see us and they're driving by and if we're out of our cars, they stop and say, where can we help, where can we sign up, and it's really amazing," said Sparling-Micks.

Sparling-Micks has volunteered with the Red Cross for six years. She has responded to a hurricane in Louisiana, an earthquake in Alaska and wildfires in Oregon.

Click here if you're interested in learning more about volunteering or donating to the humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross.

There are also other ways to help. Kentucky's Governor has created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help those affected by the tornadoes.

The United Way of Kentucky has also set up a recovery fund. The organization says 100% of funds will go directly to the recovery efforts.

