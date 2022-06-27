Minnesotans get lucky over the weekend; win over $1 million in Powerball lottery

One ticket purchased in Duluth, and another from Grand Marais, matched Powerball's numbers winning them quite the bag.

Lottery tickets are something that many people only dream of, but for two lucky winners from the North Shore, their dreams just became a reality.

"One Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for the June 25 drawing matched the first five numbers winning that person $1 million," the Minnesota Lottery announced in a statement Monday. "A ticket from Grand Marais matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000."

The Duluth winner’s prize beat the 1 in 11,688,054 odds to take home the second largest prize possible, and the Grand Marais winner beat 1 in 913,129 odds.

Participants in the Powerball lottery pick five different numbers from 1-69, and then choose one “Powerball number” from 1-26.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five numbers and the Powerball to top the approximate 1 in 292 million odds.

The June 25 winning Powerball numbers were: 6-12-20-27-32 and Powerball 4.

Minnesota Lottery says there were no jackpot winners, and as such the Powerball Jackpot on June 27 reached an estimated $346 million.

