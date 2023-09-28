Minnesotans win $150K and $50K Powerball drawings

The estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing has surged to $925 million.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — As a result of Wednesday's Powerball drawing, four Minnesotans got a nice surprise.

One person won $150,000 off a ticket purchased at a Kwik Trip in Glencoe. Three more winners won $50,000 after buying tickets at New Brighton Gas in New Brighton, the Holiday on Eagle Creek Lane in Woodbury, and Bill's Superette in Nowthen.

The winning numbers are 1-7-46-47-63 and the Powerball is 7. The players won by matching four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball.

The Powerball grand prize has surged to $925 million for Saturday's drawing with no jackpot winner since someone won $1.08 billion in July.

If you won last night, you can claim the $50,000 prize by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office. The $150,000 prize has to be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Winners are recommended to call ahead and schedule an appointment before going in.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, each winner's name and city will not be released unless they choose to opt in.

