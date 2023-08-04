Minnesotans yearn for more color this Spring

"It's finally the Sunnyside of such a long winter," said JP Pizarro, the manager of Sunnyside Gardens. "It felt like such a long winter."

MINNEAPOLIS — The snow is melting in front of Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis, which means customers are flooding in.

On Saturday the business had an open house where they brought out Easter merchandise and gave out free coffee, mimosas, and cookies.

John and Sally March came out to enjoy the April day.

"Her love language is flowers," said John about his wife.

"He gets them whenever he needs to," joked Sally. "So he gets them multiple times."

They filled their cart with bright daffodils, chrysanthemums, and pansies.

Pizarro and his team kept the pansies out of the greenhouse.

"It looks like it will be safe enough these upcoming weeks," he said.

Amara Anyamele sported a bright pink dress and headscarf when she shopped around.

"I am so excited about spring," she said. " I feel like I was the one throwing flower petals on people's faces on the first day of spring."

She filled her cart with large house plants and baskets.

"I feel like I'm walking in a children's book," she said.

