Minnesota's Largest Candy Store claims non-employee sent 'disgusting' social media messages

The owners apologized and the said the posts don't represent their views.

JORDAN, Minnesota — The owners of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store say it appears a non-employee was responsible for sending out insulting messages on its social media accounts.

The store apologized in online posts on Friday morning, and said it is investigating the matter.

Screenshots of the alleged conversation were going viral on Friday morning, appearing to show an exchange between an individual and the store's Facebook account over the Black Lives Matter movement. At least one of the responses allegedly posted by the store's account contained a vulgar insult aimed at the other person in the exchange.

It was not immediately clear when the exchange happened.

The store's owners tell KARE 11 that it appears that someone gained access to one of their employee’s cell phones and that person is responsible for the posts and comments on Facebook.

The business posted an explanation and apology on its Facebook page, saying: "We got hacked. We apologize to the person that was attacked and treated unfairly."

The store also addressed the controversy in a post on Google late Friday morning:

We would like to make the following announcement regarding recent events on social media. A number of our employees have access to our social media accounts. After an internal investigation into the matter it is now our understanding that someone (not an employee) had unfortunately gotten access to one of our employees phones and began responding to our customers in an unauthorized and frankly disgusting fashion. The screenshots showing the messages by no means reflect the views of the owners or the Jim’s Apple Farm family as a whole. We sincerely apologize that this event occurred and are in the process of determining action going forward. If it is determined that the person making those comments is in fact employed by Jim’s Apple Farm, the individual will be be terminated from our employment. The investigation is ongoing to determine definitively the parties at fault. Once again apologize for this unfortunate event.

The original exchange appeared to involve a response to a photo of the store's signage that said "Join the Movement #caramelapplelivesmatter." It's not clear when the photo was taken, but a sign with the same wording outside the store gained national attention when it was first posted in 2015.

The store has also been a source of controversy during the coronavirus pandemic, as some small business owners questioned why the store was allowed to reopen before most others in the state.