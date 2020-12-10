Here are Minnesota's new COVID-19 guidelines for visiting nursing homes

MDH said facilities with less COVID-19 transmission risk should allow in-person visits. Here's what you need to know.

MINNESOTA, USA — On Monday, Minnesota health officials announced new visitation guidelines for nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.

The changes, which go into effect on Oct. 17, are in response to new federal guidance. MDH officials have said social isolation due to the pandemic is a big concern for people in assisted living, so balancing COVID-19 safety and residents' mental wellbeing is a priority.

So what was the previous guidance in Minnesota?

With MDH’s previous guidance, nursing homes and other facilities could be in two categories, Level 1 or Level 2.

A facility was in Level 1 if there had been a COVID-19 exposure there in the past 28 days. Other risk factors could also place a facility in Level 1.

Facilities were eligible to move to Level 2 if there had not been a COVID-19 exposure there in the past 28 days.

MDH said Minnesota facilities will continue allowing essential caregiver visits; that guideline hasn't changed.

Highlights of the new guidance:

If a facility has not had a COVID-19 exposure in the last 14 days, broader visitation must be allowed.

Facilities are in three risk categories – low, medium, and high. These are determined by the county's two-week COVID-19 test-positivity rates.

Facilities without recent cases in areas with low or medium-level community transmission must allow visitation, unless they have "a reasonable or clinical safety cause not to, such as a staffing crisis."

The risk categories are based on these two-week test-positivity rate ranges:

Low-risk: less than 5%.

Medium-risk: between 5% and 10%

High-risk: greater than 10%

You can find those numbers in MDH's weekly reports.

To get your county's two-week test-positivity rate, add together the percent of positive tests in each of the county's last two weeks. For example, MDH said Week 39 and Week 38 from Aitkin County is 3.1% + 2.2% = 5.3%.

What does that mean for your loved one's facility?

MDH said low-risk and medium-risk facilities should allow in-person visits as long as they haven't has a COVID-19 exposure from a positive resident or staff member in the last 14 days.

If a facility is in the high-risk category or if it's had a COVID-19 exposure from a positive staff member or resident in the last 14 days, MDH said only essential caregiver and compassionate care visits should be allowed. The flowchart below is from MDH's website.

Some forms of contact, like holding hands and kissing, won't be allowed. You'll be required to practice social distancing, except for some specific situations below.

If you're not an essential caregiver to the person you're visiting, here's what MDH said you can expect: