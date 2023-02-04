Ramsey County sheriff ordered to shrink jail population

The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St. Paul, has demonstrated a pattern of failure noncompliance with the state's minimum standards, per the order.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey Country Sheriff Bob Fletcher to limit the capacity of the Ramsey County Jail to 360 inmates on Friday, alleging a number of minimum standard violations.

The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St. Paul, has demonstrated a pattern of noncompliance with the state's minimum standards, according to the order.

"This order is based on the Ramsey County ADC's failure to substantially conform to the minimum standards required under Minnesota Rules chapter 2911, and its failure to make satisfactory progress toward substantial conformance," reads the letter.

Key violations alleged in the letter are:

Failed to meet minimum staffing requirements

During an ongoing DOC investigation, the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center was asked to submit a staffing plan that met minimum levels by Dec. 30. The center summited a plan on Dec. 30 that said it was meeting the state rules, however, a copy of the DOC's order states that "minimum staffing levels were not met during 12 shifts" between Jan. 7 and Jan. 25.

Repeated incidents of failing to provide medical care to inmates

The letter makes note of four separate incidents in which the DOC alleges inmates in the jail were not given proper medical care. In one incident, an inmate was assessed by medical staff who directed she be sent for medical care, via ambulance. However, no ambulance was called until over an hour later.

Pattern of failure to conduct timely and appropriate well-being checks

Ramsey County Public Health informed the Department of Corrections that the jail staff failed to transport inmates to medical appointments that were deemed "necessary" by the health authority. After investigating the complaint, the DOC discovered that the detention center had multiple violations of state rules, as recently as January.

The jail can request reconsideration of the order, but any such request does not stay the order to lower the capacity of the facility, according to the letter.

