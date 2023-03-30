Minnesota's train derailment history

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Federal Railroad Administration data, Minnesota has had 344 derailments from 2012-2022. There have been 217 train cars carrying hazardous materials that were damaged or derailed within that ten-year span, and five HAZMAT releases where those chemicals spilled out of the cars. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) says state and local agencies are responsible for cleanup after train derailments.



Minnesota has close to 4,500 miles of railroad track that is operated on by 21 companies. BNSF has the most miles of track in the state.