Minnesota's largest amusement park opens Friday

Valleyfair announced the first day of their season is May 20.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Minnesota's own Valleyfair will be hosting "Opening Weekend" May 20-22 and the park will be open to the public starting Friday. This includes 175 attractions, eight roller coasters and 15-acre waterpark.

The park will also host a variety of events and festivals that span throughout the summer. May 28-30 is now being called "Soak City Opening Weekend" where amusement park goers can hang out on the water slides and splash pads.

Then, June 25-July 10 the fair will host what they're calling "Grand Carnivale." The two-week event is being described as a "day-to-night global celebration."

A couple newly added events will be the "Monster Jam Thunder Alley" going on August 12- September 15, where the public will be able to see and ride in the Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck. The second addition is "Tricks and Treats" running from September 30-October 30. Valleyfair officials decided to do-away with Halloween Haunt and introduce this month-long event featuring a lot of fun and no scares.

"This year, we are focused on elevating our overall guest experience. This season, our guests will also enjoy new, innovative food and beverage offerings ensuring that there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy" said Valleyfair's Vice President and General Manager Raul Rehnborg.

Some of the new food and beverages being integrated includes walking tacos, fancy desserts, new cocktails, mocktails and deep-fried pickles.

A 2022 Gold Pass will get you unlimited access to both the park and the waterpark. Tickets are on sale now.

