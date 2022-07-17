Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders passes away

The City of Minnetonka announced morning that Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders died on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnetonka Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of one of its top firefighters.

The City of Minnetonka announced on Sunday morning that Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders died on Saturday after he was found unresponsive at home. He died at a nearby hospital after first responders found him and attempted life-saving measures.

Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said in the city's press release that losing one of their brothers is devastating and his heart is broken over the sudden death of Flanders.

“He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies," Vance said.

It is with profound sadness that we share news of the death of Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders. He served Minnetonka for many years as Assistant Chief of Emergency Medical Services & Emergency Management. https://t.co/Vr9m7UgxSY pic.twitter.com/t0Nw6F4kkw — Minnetonka Fire Department (@MtkaFD) July 17, 2022

Flanders also worked as Assistant Chief of Emergency Medical Services & Emergency Management, according to the city. He received the Spirit of Minnetonka award in 2021 after his fellow city employees selected him for his work and dedication.

“Jim was an indispensable resource for our community and also known by our residents,” Minnetonka City Manager Mike Funk said in the press release.

City officials added that more information will be released once plans for Flanders' memorial service are finalized.

Watch more local news: