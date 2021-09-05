1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Minnetonka crash after police respond to street racing report

Eden Prairie officers responding to a street racing call pursued a vehicle into Minnetonka before losing sight of it. The vehicle was found crashed in Minnetonka.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a vehicle fleeing police crashed in Minnetonka, officers say.

At about 1:41 a.m., the Eden Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call reporting street racing near Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown Circle. When officers approached, the vehicle fled.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle into Minnetonka before losing sight of it at I-494.

According to police, the vehicle was found crashed on the 5300 block of Baker Road in Minnetonka. A man was found dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital.

Police said no other people or vehicles were involved.