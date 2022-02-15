Minnetonka girls basketball coach steps down amid player-student racism allegations

A statement released by Minnetonka High School said the dispute involved "accusations of hurtful and derogatory words" between students and at least one team member.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The head coach of the Minnetonka High School girls basketball team says she will step down for the remainder of the year after reports surfaced of a dispute between students and at least one player.

“For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach," coach Leah Dasovich said in an email sent to players and their families.

A statement released by Minnetonka High School Tuesday went on to say the dispute involved "accusations of hurtful and derogatory words" between Minnetonka H.S. students and a member of the girls basketball team. Officials say no additional details will be released due to student privacy concerns.

Minnetonka H.S. principal Jeff Erickson sent an email to students and their families in response to the allegations, saying school officials continue to "work through the situation" with the students involved. Erickson said the accusations have "circulated" and "been fueled" on social media in recent days.

"I want to stress that hateful actions and exchanges, bullying and harassment are not allowed at MHS. When we learn of such behaviors, we act on that information and investigate it," Erickson said.

He added, "The safety and well-being of each of our students has always been and continues to be our highest priority."

On Monday, a statement was posted on the Skippers' basketball Twitter, saying in part, "We stand up against racism and discrimination of any kind. Recent events have occurred that have impacted our program, but we will not let them define us."

The school says an assistant coach will become the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

