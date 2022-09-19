Minnetonka H.S. alumnus killed in hit-and-run near Indiana University

In a message to staff, Principal Jeff Erickson called Nathaniel Stratton "an exceptional student," a positive influence who was respected by peers and instructors.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — A 20-year-old Minnetonka High School alumnus is being remembered after he was struck and killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver early Sunday near the campus of Indiana University.

In a message to school staff, Minnetonka principal Jeff Erickson confirmed that Nathaniel Stratton died during the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in Bloomington, Indiana. Erickson says Stratton was studying entrepreneurship and corporate Innovation.

"This is such a tragic loss," Erickson wrote. "Nate was an exceptional student at MHS –he immersed himself in DECA, Vantage, and many other activities—all with tremendous care, energy, and passion. He was well-respected by his peers and instructors and was a positive influence."

Bloomington police say squads were dispatched early Sunday to the intersection of North Walnut and 12th Street, where witnesses reported seeing a vehicle hit someone on an electric scooter and then flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old man, now identified as Stratton, laying on the side of the road. He was rushed to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A campus police officer soon located the suspect vehicle, a 2012 Mercedes with damage to the windshield and a badly-twisted scooter nearby. The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, failed sobriety tests and was arrested on pending charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death while intoxicated.

A release from Bloomington police says investigators viewed security camera footage from a business and saw the involved vehicle driving on the sidewalk on the east side of Walnut Street at a high rate of speed. They say an individual on the sidewalk can be seen jumping into the grass to avoid being struck just prior to the vehicle hitting Stratton and his scooter.

Watch more local news: