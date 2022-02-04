Minor injuries in crash, fire involving Metro Transit bus

Photos shared by police showed only the frame of the bus remaining following the fire.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth police said minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash that left a small Metro Transit bus in flames Friday morning.

Photos shared on social media by Plymouth police showed only a charred frame of the bus remaining after the fire was extinguished.

Police said the crash happened on northbound Highway 169, just north of Highway 55 just after 10:30 a.m., forcing authorities to shut down the highway for about an hour.

It's unclear how many people were on board the bus at the time, or the nature of the injuries.

The exact circumstances of the crash have not been released, but light snow was falling on Friday morning. In a follow-up social media post, Plymouth police said MnDOT made several passes in the area with salt trucks before reopening the highway, and advised drivers that conditions could still be slippery in that area.

