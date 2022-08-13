Officials seek public's help locating missing 11-year-old

Jaelyn has braids with a red tint and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage written on it.

MILACA, Minn — Officials are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Jaelyn Campbell was last seen in South Harbor Township/Onamia area. In a post Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said that they believe Jaelyn left the Mille Lacs County area "on her own accord."

Jaelyn has braids with a red tint and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-983-8257 or 911.

