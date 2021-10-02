12-year-old missing out of Ramsey County

Officials say Tajiddien “Josiah” Abdullah was last seen at a gas station in Shoreview, Minnesota.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Law enforcement in Ramsey County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Shoreview, Minnesota.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says Tajiddien “Josiah” Abdullah was last seen on Monday, Feb. 8 wearing a grey sweat suit, navy blue jacket and black shoes at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing.

Josiah is about 4'2" tall with an average build, according to police.

The sheriff's office says Josiah may be in danger and using Metro Transit to travel. He does not have access to money or a cell phone.