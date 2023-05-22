Missing: 13-year-old girl from Andover

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Aryanna Lee Schulz, 13, of Andover, is believed to have left her home at 6 a.m. on Sunday and could be in St. Paul.

ANDOVER, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Andover.

Authorities say Aryanna Lee Schulz, 13, of Andover, is believed to have left her home at 6 a.m. on Sunday and could be in St. Paul.

Schulz is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, about 112 pounds, with long braided hair down to her waist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.