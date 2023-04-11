Missing: 13-year-old girl from Columbia Heights

Police say Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen is known to frequent North Commons Park in north Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Transit Station.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen was last seen leaving her home in Columbia Heights around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Authorities say she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with black jean shorts.

She is known to frequent North Commons Park near the Willard-Hay neighborhood in north Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials say Mareanna is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

If you have any information about her you're urged to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.

No further details "will be provided at this time," according to the release.

