Police looking for information on missing Barron County 22-year-old

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old man out of Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The department says Benjamin Jacobson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 8 around 7:30 p.m. in a green 2002 Ford F-150.

Friends and family tried to get in contact with Benjamin after he didn't show up for work, which the sheriff's office says is "highly unusual." Efforts to contact the missing man have not been successful.