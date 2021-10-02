x
Police looking for information on missing Barron County 22-year-old

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Jacobson was last seen Monday, Feb. 8 around 7:30 p.m.
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old man out of Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The department says Benjamin Jacobson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 8 around 7:30 p.m. in a green 2002 Ford F-150.

Friends and family tried to get in contact with Benjamin after he didn't show up for work, which the sheriff's office says is "highly unusual." Efforts to contact the missing man have not been successful. 

Anyone with information on Ben's whereabouts should call the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.

Green 2002 Ford F -150 last seen with Benjamin Jacobson.

