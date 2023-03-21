Rice County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 23-year-old

RICE COUNTY, Minn — The Rice County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person alert for a 23-year-old from Lonsdale, Minnesota.
According to the agency, Benjamin Marek was last seen at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 20 when he was driving to work. Police said there is "concern for his wellbeing" following the "uncharacteristic behavior."
Marek was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, jeans and Red Wing boots, and driving a tan/gray 2009 Chevy Colorado truck, license plate CMV237.
Anyone with information on Marek's whereabouts should contact the Rice County Sheriff's Office at 507-334-4391.
