BCA seeks help locating missing 8-year-old boy in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 8-year-old boy who they believe left his home near Prescott, Minnesota Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Alfred Desjarlait III walked away from his home near 140th Street Northwest and Wakonabo Drive Northwest on foot around 5:30 p.m. wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes. Officials describe Alfred as 4-foot, 80 pounds and say his direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who may see Alfred or has any information about where he could be is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

