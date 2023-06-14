BCA: Missing 81-year-old found safe

According to the Minnesota BCA, the man was found safe Wednesday morning in Fosston, Minnesota.

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — Officials say they've located 81-year-old Daniel Joseph Stella safe after he was reported missing late Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Stella was found safe Wednesday morning in Fosston, Minnesota.

Authorities put out an alert Tuesday night after a motorist stopped to give him fuel for his vehicle along Highway 2 in Itasca County.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+