x
Missing alert: Child and father in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn — Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-year-old boy and his father from Mankato.

Walter Brown, 29, and his son Koran Kory Brown, 2, left a home in the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato "on or around March 23 after an altercation with the child's mother," according to a social post from the Minnesota BCA.

Koran Brown is a Black male child. He is 2 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes with dark-colored hair. Walter Brown is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos. 

The missing report was not reported to Mankato Public Safety until March 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

