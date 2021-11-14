Pup stolen along with vehicle found safe

According to a Facebook page set up for the search, Sky the bulldog was found on Thursday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sky, the American Bully, has been found and is safe at home, according to a Facebook page that had been set up to search for the pup.

The saga started when Sky was inside a vehicle that was stolen outside a restaurant last Friday night in St. Paul. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a black 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen Friday around 7:45 p.m. with the 5-month-old pup inside.

Her owners, their family and friends and complete strangers launched a mission to find the 5-month-old puppy, and on Thursday a group called Lost K9 posted on its social media platforms that Sky had been located and was home with her owners.

The Lost K9 post says someone purchased Sky this week and when that person got home, they realized it was the dog everyone was searching for and got in touch with her rightful owners. The two parties remained on the phone until they arranged a spot to meet and exchange the pup.

"When Sky saw her owner she was excited but clearly cautious and nervous. Once Sky could smell her she got super excited and was so happy to be reunited."

Lost K9 says it's unknown where Sky spent the last few days, but noted that many people played a role in her return.

"We do know her success story is due to each and every one of you," reads the Facebook post. "Social media, searching, handing out flyers, and communicating was the key to Sky's safe return."

On her social platforms Sky's owner thanked Lost K9 for the role the organization played in returning her pal, and urged pet owners to support the non-profit.

