FOUND SAFE: Missing 14-year-old girl located

BENSON, Minn. — On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced that 14-year-old Cienna Pittman has been located and is safe.

Officials thanked everyone who helped find her.

The BCA initially reported Cienna missing Thursday afternoon. At that time, she was last seen getting into a vehicle at her home in Benson, Minnesota just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities believed she might have been endangered.

Pittman is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black Under Armour long-sleeve shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.