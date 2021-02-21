x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Missing: Blaine woman last seen near Northtown Mall

Rose Sanchez was last seen on foot near the Northtown Mall at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Blaine Police Department

BLAINE, Minn — The Blaine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Rose Sanchez was last seen on foot near the Northtown Mall at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday wearing a white shirt with bright-colored floral designs, jeans and carrying a white purse. She was also wearing glasses and blue neck gaiter with stars.

Police say Sanchez is about 5-foot-5. She weighs about 240 pounds and has shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.

MORE NEWS: How you can help the millions in Texas who don't have power, heat or safety

MORE NEWS: Studies explore potential, concerning connection between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease