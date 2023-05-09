Missing: 9-year-old boy 'walked off on his own'

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy with developmental disabilities who went missing Tuesday afternoon in St. Cloud.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, Jayshaun was last seen shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the south edge of Eastman Park near 11th Avenue and 7th Street South.
Officials say that Jayshaun walked away "on his own." He was last seen wearing a shirt with the word "Gucci" on it.
Commander Lori Ellering is asking the public to "check around your house or buildings for him, including common hallways and laundry rooms in apartment buildings, and to check any home or business surveillance footage you may have."
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayshaun, the St. Cloud Police Department asks you to give them a call.
