Search is on for missing child in Chippewa Falls

Police say the father of 10-year-old Iliana Peters filed a report after the child did not return from a visit to her aunt's home Sunday night.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Police in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who is reported missing after failing to return home Sunday night.

Authorities say the father of 10-year-old Iliana Peters called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday after she did not return from a visit to her aunt's home on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

Squads responded to the area and learned that someone had located Lily's bike a short distance from her aunt's home, near a walking trail not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

Chippewa Falls police report that K9 teams were called in to work the area, and the department's drone was used to search a heavily wooded section off the trail.

Teams from the police and fire departments canvased the area and went door to door to see if anyone had seen Iliana, who goes by Lily. She has not been located as of Monday morning.

Lily is a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls. She was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long sleeved shirt, black stretch pants and grey shoes.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with the case. Anyone who sees Lily or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Chippewa County dispatch at 715-726-7701 (option 1), or simply dial 911.

