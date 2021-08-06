Crews locate body of child missing in the Mississippi River

Search personnel first began looking for the boy at Hidden Falls Regional Park after he was reported missing Monday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office confirms the body of a missing child has been found in the Mississippi River.

Ramsey County Water Patrol located the body at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, just downstream from the Lilydale boat launch, police said.

Search crews first began looking for the boy on Monday night after receiving reports that a child was missing from Hidden Falls Regional Park.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office water units, Minnesota DNR, state patrol aviation, St. Paul police and fire, and Northstar search and rescue all helped with the recovery.