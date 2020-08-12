x
MISSING: Crystal police searching for individual with special needs

Police say Pharon was last seen wearing a black and white striped jacket, black pants, Nike shoes and a "black/red" sweatshirt.
Police are looking for an individual with special needs by the name of Pharon on Tuesday.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — The Crystal Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person named Pharon, who police say has special needs and is non-verbal, and was last seen near the intersection of Bottineau Boulevard and 51st Avenue North in Crystal.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black and white striped jacket, black pants, Nike shoes and a "black/red" sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Pharon's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Police have released no further information at this time, and did not immediately provided a last name. 