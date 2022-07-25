Missing dog reunited with owners 1 month after going missing

The owners announced on Facebook that their dog "Luigi" had been found approximately 36 miles away from where he originally went missing.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A dog that has been missing for nearly one month has finally been found and returned to its owners.

The "Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness" (BWCA) Facebook page announced June 29 that Luigi went missing on the portage between Lake Polly and Kawasochong.

Weeks went by, but there were no signs of Luigi anywhere.

Zane, one of Luigi's owners, said he had lots of friends in the vet industry who helped with flyers to get the word out that his dog was missing.

"Libraries and sheriff's offices also helped," Zane told KARE 11.

But on Monday, the owners released an update on the BWCA Facebook page.

Amanda Kay — one of Luigi's owners — posted an update, saying: "After being missing for 29 days, our sweet boy is HOME! Luigi's dad got a call yesterday evening about a dog that was found near Loon Lake."

The post also mentions that Kay recognized the voice, so Luigi's other owner Zane, hopped in the car and made a "five hour drive north."

Zane told KARE 11 that they found Luigi approximately 36 miles from where he first went missing.

Luigi was found "very thin," and "looked malnourished," Zane said.

"We are SO thankful for everyone who shared his information and helped to identify him. Thank you to everyone for sharing this post and keeping an eye out for this precious pup. We just can't say it enough -- THANK YOU!!!" Kay commented on the BWCA's Facebook post.

