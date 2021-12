Crystal Police posted on social media early Wednesday morning that the girl was last seen in the 2700 block of Douglas Drive.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Crystal Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Naliya was last seen in the 2700 block of Douglas Drive, wearing white leggings with black stars and a white t-shirt. Police say she has curly hair.

If you have any information, police ask you to call 911.