Missing hunter from Blaine found deceased

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A missing deer hunter from Blaine has been found deceased in northwestern Minnesota after two days of searching.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office says search crews found the body of 58-year-old Paul Sandstrom around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing on Sunday, after failing to meet up with his hunting party at 11:30 a.m. Sunday as planned. Sandstrom was last seen in a heavily-wooded area near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County.
While the case of Sandstrom's death remains under investigation, law enforcement says foul play is not suspected.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sandstrom's family and friends," reads a statement from the Becker County Sheriff's Office. "We would like to thank all those who assisted in the search."