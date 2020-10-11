Missing hunter from Blaine found deceased

Paul Sandstrom of Blaine failed to meet up with his hunting party near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County Sunday.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A missing deer hunter from Blaine has been found deceased in northwestern Minnesota after two days of searching.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says search crews found the body of 58-year-old Paul Sandstrom around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing on Sunday, after failing to meet up with his hunting party at 11:30 a.m. Sunday as planned. Sandstrom was last seen in a heavily-wooded area near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County.

While the case of Sandstrom's death remains under investigation, law enforcement says foul play is not suspected.