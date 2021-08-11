Police: Body found in Isanti County home believed to be missing woman

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, was reported missing on Aug. 7 after she was last seen near the Isanti VFW.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — Police in Isanti County believe a woman found dead inside an Athens Township home is missing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.

According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office and Isanti Police, investigators were issuing a search warrant at a home the night of Aug. 10 when they found an adult woman's body on the property.

The medical examiner's office will make an official identification, but based on evidence found at the scene, police say they believe the woman is Vangrinsven.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody in connection to Vangrinsven's case.

On Aug. 7, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Vangrinsven missing after she was last seen on Aug. 5 near the Isanti VFW.

According to the BCA, she left the VFW Thursday night with someone and went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, Minnesota. The other person told authorities that Vangrinsven was eventually driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW.

The BCA said Vangrinsven didn't show up for work Friday and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says a press conference will be held in the coming days.