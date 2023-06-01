Officials search for missing kayaker in Mississippi River near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Officials are searching for a man after his kayak overturned on the Mississippi River Wednesday near St. Cloud.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a boater recovered an empty kayak just before 4 p.m. Rescue crews combed the water and shoreline but weren't able to locate the man who was believed to be in the kayak when it overturned.
Law enforcement describes the missing kayaker as a 39-year-old white man, 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a subdued-tone American Flag on the front.
Authorities say the man put his kayak in the river near a Holiday gas station in Sartell and was traveling toward Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.
Anyone with information is asked to call 320-251-4240.
