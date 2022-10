Officials said the 51-year-old was missing for 10 days prior to being found.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 51-year-old Lakeville woman was found safe Wednesday morning.

Lakeville police initially reported that the woman last had contact with family on Oct. 9.

Thursday morning, officials thanked the community for sharing their posts and calling in with tips.

Watch more morning headlines:

Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist: