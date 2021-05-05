FOUND SAFE: Missing 93-year-old man located

The Minnesota BCA said Roberto Sobalvarro was found in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, after being reported missing around noon on Wednesday.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Late Wednesday night the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a man reported missing on Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safe.

Roberto Sobalvarro was located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. No other details have been released by police about the 93-year-old man, but the Big Lake police department is thanking the public for their help in finding him.

The BCA said on Wednesday that Sobalvarro was last seen in the Elk River area, and had been missing since around noon.

According to the BCA, Sobalvarro has dementia and has no cell phone. His direction of travel was unknown.