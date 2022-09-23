Minneapolis police ask for help to find missing man with autism

Johnathan Anderl of Crystal was last seen Thursday evening around 5:20 p.m. near the MacPhail Center for Music.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man with autism who was last seen in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Johnathan Anderl is 39 years old and lives in Crystal. He was last seen in the area of the MacPhail Center for Music, located at 501 2nd Street South in Minneapolis, near the Mill City Museum.

Police said Anderl was seen on video walking north on 2nd Street toward West River Parkway around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Anderl is 5'10" with a medium build and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short brown hair with a receding hairline and a short beard, according to information from police.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.

Anyone who sees Johnathan Anderl or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

