Man with diabetes, memory issues reported missing

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public for help finding a missing man with diabetes and memory issues.
Lionell Eddmonds Jr, age 60, was last seen in the afternoon on Friday, July 7. Officials say he is 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black and gray hair in a military-style cut with a mohawk and brown eyes.
Eddmonds was last seen wearing a light gray shirt and dark gray pajama pants.
Not much is known about his family or friends, police said, but the man is a new resident at 803 Weeks Ave. SE, which is an assisted living facility.
Police said Eddmonds has diabetes and memory issues and does not have his medication with him.
Anyone who sees Eddmonds or has information about his whereabouts is asked to leave a voicemail at (612) 673-5845 or submit a tip through policetips@minneapolismn.gov.
People can also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
