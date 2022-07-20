Body of missing Brainerd man found near Mississippi River

Police say the body of 64-year-old John Ciminski was found Thursday, nearly a week after he went missing.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Brainerd police say the body of a missing man has been found near the Mississippi River.

Officers said John Ciminski, 64, was reported missing on Monday, two days after he was last seen walking near his north Brainerd home.

On Thursday, police received information that led them to search an area near the Mississippi River by Bluff Avenue, where Ciminski's body was found.

Police said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

Police in Brainerd are asking for help in locating a vulnerable man who has been missing since Saturday.

The family of 64-year-old John Ciminski reported him as missing to Brainerd Police on July 18. He was last seen walking in North Brainerd at 7 a.m. two days earlier, with no known destination.

Ciminski has a history of chronic medical conditions, which has both his family and authorities worried about his welfare. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ciminski may be wearing a dark blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone who has seen John Ciminski or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.

