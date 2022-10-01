Missing elderly man sought in Becker County

The sheriff's office says 82-year-old James Mulari was last seen in the area of Park Rapids Sunday night, and has not returned to his home in rural Ogema.

OGEMA, Minn. — Public safety officials in Becker County are asking for help from the public in locating an elderly man reported as missing by his family.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and failed to return to his home in rural Ogema. His family says Mulari has been suffering from "confusion" recently, and they are concerned for his welfare.

Conditions are frigid in northwest Minnesota, with wind chill warnings issued for Monday morning.

James Mulari is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up shirt and black pants. He may be driving a 2019 Subaru Outback, Minnesota plate DWM637.

Anyone who knows where Mulari is or sees a man or vehicle matching this description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff's Office in Detroit Lakes, or simply call 911.

Watch more local news: