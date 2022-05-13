Body found in swamp during search for missing Mankato woman

The sheriff's office found the body near the main search area by Eagle Lake, officials say. It's unclear if recent severe weather "contributed to the discovery."

MANKATO, Minnesota — Local law enforcement officials say they found the body of who they believe to be a missing Mankato woman who was last seen on April 25.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the search for 30-year-old Nyawour "Sunday" Chuol resumed on Friday morning in the Eagle Lake area, north of Highway 14.

At about 9 a.m., a citizen on a canoe in the northeast corner of the swamp reported a body, which police say they believe is the body of Chuol. Confirmation of the body's identity is pending.

The sheriff's office said the body was found near the main search area. It's unclear if recent severe weather "contributed to the discovery."

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still active, depending on what the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office finds in the autopsy.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office held a press conference about the ongoing search. Sheriff Paul Barta said there was no evidence of foul play at that time.

"When you have an incident like this it doesn't leave your thoughts," Barta said. "You want to bring closure to the family whether it's good news or bad news."

For Chuol's family, they were hoping that she would be found elsewhere.

"We're not going to give up until we find the answers," Chuol's sister, Nyawaraga, said. "I want to find her but finding her [near the lake] means that she's gone, so I don't want to find her there."

