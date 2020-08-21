The body of Sarah Theresa Hubler, 31, was found Saturday morning.

MARSHALL, Minnesota — Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing Marshall woman found over the weekend.

According to police, Sarah Theresa Hubler, 31, was supposed to pick up her child at a home in Delavan, Minnesota on Thursday, but never showed up. The public was asked to call the Marshall Police Department with any information about her whereabouts.

The Minnesota BCA later reported that Hubler was found dead on Saturday morning. "Thank you to all who helped search for her," the BCA said in a tweet.

On Monday, Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge told KARE 11 that Hubler's death is still under investigation, but "it does not appear that there was any foul play."

