MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old believed to be endangered.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, Eric Patrick McGarrity was last seen Thursday, Jan. 28 in the area of the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North.

Police describe McGarrity as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.