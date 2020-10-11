MISSING: Minneapolis police asking for help locating missing 84-year-old

According to MPD, Amatoliy Afanasyev doesn't speak English and has memory issues. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, Amatoliy Afanasyev was last seen around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street. Police say Afanasyev doesn't speak English and has memory issues.

Afanasyev is white with a thin build. He is 5-foot-4, bald and has light-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.