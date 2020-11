According to police, Shayne Munich was last seen at HCMC around noon on Friday. Munich is 6-foot, 140 pounds with light-colored hair and possibly wearing glasses.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 26-year-old man, who is considered endangered.

Munich lived in the area of the 2300 block of Portland Avenue South.

Anyone who sees Munich or has any information about where he may be should call 911.

