Missing motorcyclist found dead in western Wisconsin

Andre Lyons was last seen Sunday. His body was discovered Friday morning in Polk County.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — The Polk County (WI) Sheriff's Office says a missing motorcyclist has been found dead.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Andre David Lyons, 40, was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 28. Investigators said Lyons left a residence near the Polk/St. Croix County line around 1 a.m., and was heading to his home north of Amery when he disappeared.

Law enforcement teams spent several days conducting air and ground searches over his potential routes for signs of Lyons or his Honda CBR900 motorcycle, but with no luck.

Then, late Friday morning, investigators found Lyons' body in a ditch off of Highway 35. Deputies said it appeared his motorcycle left the roadway, and that excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.