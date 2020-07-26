Missing: Mpls. police need help finding 10-year-old

Police say the boy was last seen in the 3600 block of 4th St. N. around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Christopher Jermaine Harris was last seen in the 3600 block of 4th St. N. around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police describe Harris as being 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with a black hair cut in a fade style and brown colored eyes.

Harris was wearing black gym shorts, an orange shirt and blue Vans sneakers.

According to police, Harris said he was going to Folwell Park to swim with "unknown friends" and he never returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.