MISSING: New Hope Police seeking help from public locating vulnerable teen

Police describe the teen as 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, short hair and is believed to be wearing a grey zip up hoodie.
NEW HOPE, Minn. — New Hope police are asking for help from the public locating a missing teen with autism, who walked away from his home Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the teen left his house on the 3500 block of Independence in the morning hours, and hasn't been seen since. Police describe the young man as 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, short hair and is believed to be wearing a grey zip up hoodie. Officials say the teen is friendly and approachable.

Anyone who sees him or has any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170.

